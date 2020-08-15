3,966 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.52. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $233,425. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

