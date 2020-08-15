34,935 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 97,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $95.84 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

