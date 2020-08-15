31,396 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after buying an additional 3,118,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bill.com by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,222,000 after buying an additional 552,729 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 620.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 767,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after buying an additional 660,864 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,269.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $584,393.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,916,176 shares of company stock valued at $258,260,364.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $104.79.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

