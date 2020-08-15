3,098 Shares in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Allstate by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Allstate by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $96.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

