2,520 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.65.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

