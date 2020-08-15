2,455 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

