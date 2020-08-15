2,412 Shares in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in CarMax by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CarMax by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,691,000 after buying an additional 200,720 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CarMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,332.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

