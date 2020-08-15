1,522 Shares in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $2,543,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.6% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 31,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $153.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

