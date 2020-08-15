1,485 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $178.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $180.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

