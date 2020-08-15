13,781 Shares in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6,916.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,653.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. UBS Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

ALLY opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

