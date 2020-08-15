12,599 Shares in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.10. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.35). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

