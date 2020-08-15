11,997 Shares in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,866,000 after acquiring an additional 169,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,991,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,602 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,077,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,009,000 after acquiring an additional 603,481 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 83.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 22.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,757,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,498,000 after acquiring an additional 698,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,181 shares of company stock worth $10,771,071 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.27. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

