1,125 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,716,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,430,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,051,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $210.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $212.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.48.

