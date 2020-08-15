105,238 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Main Street Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $10,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 140.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 211,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 215,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.