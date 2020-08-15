$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,358,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,573,000 after buying an additional 338,341 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,871.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

