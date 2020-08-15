$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $80.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 20.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 100,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 84.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.