ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.55 EPS

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BOCOM International raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

