Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) versus Heartland Banccorp (NASDAQ:HLAN) Head to Head Review

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) and Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation NA pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Heartland Banccorp pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Zions Bancorporation NA pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Banccorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation NA has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation NA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Zions Bancorporation NA has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zions Bancorporation NA and Heartland Banccorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation NA 1 14 4 1 2.25 Heartland Banccorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus price target of $39.71, suggesting a potential upside of 14.46%. Heartland Banccorp has a consensus price target of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Heartland Banccorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Banccorp is more favorable than Zions Bancorporation NA.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation NA and Heartland Banccorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation NA 15.70% 7.46% 0.72% Heartland Banccorp 20.40% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zions Bancorporation NA and Heartland Banccorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation NA $3.25 billion 1.75 $816.00 million $4.33 8.01 Heartland Banccorp $59.26 million 2.32 $13.20 million $6.45 10.70

Zions Bancorporation NA has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Banccorp. Zions Bancorporation NA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Banccorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation NA beats Heartland Banccorp on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 433 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

