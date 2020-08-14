ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One ZeusNetwork token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeusNetwork has a market capitalization of $41,131.37 and $34.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeusNetwork alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002459 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002015 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000162 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Profile

ZEUS is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus . ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com

ZeusNetwork Token Trading

ZeusNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bleutrade and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.