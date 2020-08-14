Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Zadar Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)’s stock price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 17,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for lithium and uranium deposits. The company holds an option to acquire interests in the East Boundary mineral claims that covers an area of 1,888 hectares located in Northern British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle; and Whiskey Gap project located in Alberta.

