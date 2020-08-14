Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATRA. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $156,784.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

