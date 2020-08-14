Yu Group (LON:YU) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Yu Group (LON:YU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON YU opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. Yu Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.10 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 162.75 ($2.13).

Get Yu Group alerts:

Yu Group Company Profile

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Yu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.