YPF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 12,227 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 980% compared to the average daily volume of 1,132 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC cut shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

YPF stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.71. YPF has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. YPF had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YPF will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in YPF by 1,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in YPF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in YPF by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in YPF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in YPF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

