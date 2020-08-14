Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Youdao in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE:DAO opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.88. Youdao has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

