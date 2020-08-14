YGGDRASH (YEED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $40,008.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00145904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.48 or 0.01809283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00193743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000207 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00133010 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

