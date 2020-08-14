Xperi Corp (XPER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 21st

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.
XPER stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $771.09 million, a P/E ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 0.53. Xperi has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.
Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Xperi
Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.
