XP Power’s (XPPLF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of XP Power stock opened at $59.17 on Monday. XP Power has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $59.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

