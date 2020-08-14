WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 104,545 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 780.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 837,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,481,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 97,478 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 39,967.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 9,040,672 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPX opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPX. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

