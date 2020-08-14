WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$12.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$13.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$6.19 and a 12 month high of C$15.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.66.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

