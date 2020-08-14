WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in WP Carey by 1,832.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

WPC opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.042 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.40%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

