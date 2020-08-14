WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Square by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Square by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $139.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $158.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 224.23 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.48.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,130 shares of company stock worth $1,834,779. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

