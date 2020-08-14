WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR’s (WIMHY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS WIMHY opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.22.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

