Whitemud Resources (CVE:WMK) Trading 25% Higher

Whitemud Resources Inc (CVE:WMK) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 25,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 million and a PE ratio of 3.57.

Whitemud Resources Company Profile (CVE:WMK)

Whitemud Resources Inc engages in mining, processing, producing, and marketing kaolin and metakaolin. The company operates in two segments, Metakaolin and Commodities. It also manages and markets liquefied petroleum gas commodities and hydrocarbon products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitemud Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitemud Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.