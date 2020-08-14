Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

NYSE:WPM opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

