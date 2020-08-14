Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) PT Raised to $1.25

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WFSTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from $0.90 to $1.15 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

WFSTF stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

