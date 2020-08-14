Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Raised to $1.20

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $1.15 to $1.20 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WFSTF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $0.79 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

