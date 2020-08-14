Wendy Holley Sells 12,203 Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Stock

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) insider Wendy Holley sold 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.41), for a total transaction of £59,794.70 ($78,173.23).

LON:JTC opened at GBX 493 ($6.45) on Friday. Jtc Plc has a one year low of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 498 ($6.51). The company has a market cap of $604.03 million and a P/E ratio of 32.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 473.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 437.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

