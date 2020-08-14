Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,758,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $91,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 84.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Desjardins began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.