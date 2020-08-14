Wedbush Reaffirms “Positive” Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Wedbush restated their positive rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBBY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.43.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after purchasing an additional 724,122 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $2,279,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 142,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.