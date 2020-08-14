Webchain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. One Webchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, RaisEX, ChaoEX and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00782755 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 190.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RaisEX, BiteBTC, STEX, ChaoEX , Coinroom and EscoDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

