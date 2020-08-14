Waste Connections Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued on Sunday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WCN. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$132.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion and a PE ratio of 168.83. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$100.55 and a 52 week high of C$140.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.91.

In other news, Director Worthing F. Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.16, for a total transaction of C$2,324,853.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,625,783.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 91.32%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

