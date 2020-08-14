WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 113.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 22.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE UN opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.54. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

