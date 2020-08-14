WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,614,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,827,000 after purchasing an additional 190,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,683,000 after purchasing an additional 95,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 246,979 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock opened at $217.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $219.83.

