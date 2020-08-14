Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WMT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.59.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $131.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,759 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.