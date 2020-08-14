Vroom (NYSE:VRM) Lowered to “Hold” at Benchmark

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VRM. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $72.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $52,816,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth about $32,550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth about $16,926,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth about $9,043,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth about $6,735,000.

Vroom Company Profile

There is no company description available for Vroom Inc

