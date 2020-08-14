Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) CEO Todd R. Pedersen Buys 20,959 Shares of Stock

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) CEO Todd R. Pedersen purchased 20,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,024.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VVNT opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.57 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of analysts have commented on VVNT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

