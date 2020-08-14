Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE VIE opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. Viela Bio has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viela Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

In other news, major shareholder Meadow Ltd Boundless sold 360,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $16,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

