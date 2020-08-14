Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) vs. Her Imports (NASDAQ:HHER) Head-To-Head Review

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Veritone and Her Imports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 1 0 4 0 2.60 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritone currently has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.74%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than Her Imports.

Volatility & Risk

Veritone has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of -5.71, meaning that its share price is 671% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritone and Her Imports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $49.65 million 5.65 -$62.08 million ($2.85) -3.63 Her Imports $12.14 million 0.10 -$7.48 million N/A N/A

Her Imports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -118.27% -119.92% -52.82% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Veritone beats Her Imports on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media owners and broadcasters; legal and compliance markets, including consulting firms, managed services providers, large law firms and corporate legal departments, financial services, and healthcare and other companies; state, local, federal, and international law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and other governmental agencies, as well as resellers and system integrators; and politics market, including political parties, elected officials and political campaigns, political action committees, and special interest groups. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

