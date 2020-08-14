Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Vectrus updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.68-2.82 EPS.

VEC opened at $44.13 on Friday. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $511.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

