Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on VREX. BidaskClub raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.
Shares of VREX opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $645.74 million, a P/E ratio of 133.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.21.
In related news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,936,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 245,265 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,471,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $3,520,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
