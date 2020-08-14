Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VREX. BidaskClub raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of VREX opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $645.74 million, a P/E ratio of 133.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,936,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 245,265 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,471,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $3,520,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.